Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Axatilimab Study: A Potential Breakthrough for IPF Treatment

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((SNDX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘MAXPIRe: Study to Evaluate Axatilimab in Participants With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).’ The study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Axatilimab, a potential treatment for IPF, over a 26-week period. This study is significant as it targets a condition with limited treatment options, potentially offering a new therapeutic avenue for patients.

The intervention being tested is Axatilimab, an experimental drug administered via intravenous infusion every two weeks. It is designed to treat IPF by targeting specific pathways involved in the disease’s progression.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either Axatilimab or a placebo, with neither the participants nor the healthcare providers aware of the group assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the drug’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on December 11, 2023, with primary completion expected by mid-2025. The most recent update was submitted in July 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for investors to track the study’s development and potential market entry.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results may lead to increased investor confidence and market share in the IPF treatment sector. Competitors in the IPF market should also be monitored, as advancements in treatment options could shift industry dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

