Synchrony Financial Enhances Transparency with Monthly Updates

Synchrony Financial ( (SYF) ) has issued an update.

Synchrony Financial has released its monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics for the thirteen months ending June 30, 2025. The company plans to continue providing these statistics monthly, aligning quarterly updates with financial results announcements. This initiative aims to enhance transparency for stakeholders by regularly disclosing financial health indicators, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SYF) stock is a Buy with a $58.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synchrony Financial stock, see the SYF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SYF is a Outperform.

Synchrony Financial’s strong valuation and strategic corporate events are significant strengths, supporting its long-term growth potential. However, technical indicators suggest the stock may be overbought, and financial performance shows areas for improvement, particularly in managing debt levels.

Average Trading Volume: 3,519,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.66B

