Sylvania Platinum Maintains Strong Production Amid Challenges

Sylvania Platinum Limited reported a year of strong safety records and environmental performance, with significant milestones such as Doornbosch being 12-years LTI-free. Despite challenges such as a strike and a 36% decline in PGM basket price, the company maintained PGM production and progressed in its growth strategy, with Thaba JV expected to contribute to production and revenue from H2 FY2025. The firm remains cash generative, offering shareholders a total dividend of three pence per Ordinary Share for FY2024 and setting a production target of 73,000 to 76,000 4E PGM ounces for FY2025.

