Sydbank A/S has announced transactions of the bank’s shares made by key employees and their close associates, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19. Detailed information about the transactions can be found in the attached document. The notice reaffirms Sydbank’s commitment to transparency in its financial activities.

