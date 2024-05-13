Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced progress in its share buyback program, with a total of 48,000 shares acquired in week 19, amounting to DKK 17,270,600. This is part of a larger DKK 1,200m buyback initiative aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, which is set to conclude by January 2025. After the recent transactions, Sydbank’s own shareholding has reached 1.30% of its share capital.

