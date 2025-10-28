Swvl Achieves 46% Revenue Growth and Profitability in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Swvl ( (SWVL) ) has issued an update.

Swvl Holdings Corp, a global provider of tech-enabled mobility solutions, reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 46% increase in revenue and a net profit of $0.2 million. The company saw significant growth in its core markets, particularly in the GCC region and Egypt, and maintained profitability while expanding its revenue base. Swvl’s strategy focuses on accelerating growth, expanding margins, and increasing recurring revenue, with a notable increase in dollar-pegged revenue. This performance underscores Swvl’s ability to scale profitably, enhancing its market position and providing a stable revenue base for future expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (SWVL) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Swvl stock, see the SWVL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SWVL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SWVL is a Neutral.

Swvl’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and a bearish technical outlook. The company’s negative profitability and high leverage are major concerns. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics highlight financial instability. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial health and investor confidence.

More about Swvl

Swvl is a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. Its platform leverages real-time data, adaptive networks, and advanced technology to deliver safer, more reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions across emerging and developed markets.

Average Trading Volume: 11,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $32.59M

