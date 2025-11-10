Switch Metals Forms Strategic Partnership with Xcelsior

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Oneiro Energy PLC ( (GB:SWT) ).

Switch Metals PLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Xcelsior Capital Advisors Limited to form a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the development of Switch’s critical metal and mineral assets, particularly the Issia tantalum project. This partnership will provide exploration and development funding, market support, and technical and ESG advisory services, enhancing Switch’s operations and market positioning. The agreement also includes the issuance of 450,000 warrants to Xcelsior, which will help accelerate Switch’s exploration and sales opportunities, bolstering its credibility in the critical metals market.

Switch Metals PLC is an exploration mining company focused on critical metals and minerals in Côte d’Ivoire. The company is one of the country’s largest landholders covering tantalum, niobium, and other critical metals prospects, positioning itself as a potential premium supplier of tantalum to global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 154,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

