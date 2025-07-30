Swiss Water to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc ( (TSE:SWP) ) has shared an update.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025. The results will be released on August 6, 2025, after the market closes, and the call will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SWP is a Outperform.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc scores well due to strong operational performance and strategic corporate actions. However, high leverage and cash flow challenges are significant risks. Technical indicators show bullish momentum, but caution is advised due to overbought conditions. Valuation is reasonable but lacks income appeal.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and premium green coffee decaffeinator that uses the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without chemical solvents. The company also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business, both located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 15,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.81M

