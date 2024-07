Swift Networks Group Limited (AU:SW1) has released an update.

Swift Networks Group Limited has announced the cessation of 266,351 share rights due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion as of June 30, 2024. This new announcement, dated July 3, 2024, is part of the company’s routine disclosures about its issued capital.

