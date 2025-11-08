Sweetgreen’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Sweetgreen, Inc. ((SG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Sweetgreen, Inc.’s recent earnings call reflects a dual narrative of strategic foresight and financial hurdles. The company is actively pursuing growth through its Sweet Growth Transformation Plan and the strategic sale of Spyce, yet it faces significant challenges as evidenced by declining same-store sales, adjusted EBITDA loss, and rising costs.

Sweet Growth Transformation Plan

Sweetgreen has launched a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing operational excellence, brand relevance, food quality, and personalized digital experiences. The plan also emphasizes disciplined profitable investment. Early results are promising, with improved peak hour throughput and a rise in restaurant operational standards from 33% to 60%.

Strategic Sale of Spyce

In a strategic move, Sweetgreen sold Spyce to Wonder for $186.4 million. This sale is expected to provide approximately $100 million in liquidity and reduce general and administrative expenses by $8 million annually. Despite the sale, Sweetgreen will continue to leverage and expand its Infinite Kitchen technology.

New Restaurant Openings

Sweetgreen continues its expansion with the opening of 8 new restaurants in Q3, including 6 Infinite Kitchens, marking its entry into the Arizona market. The company plans to open 17 more restaurants in Q4, targeting new markets such as Sacramento, Cincinnati, and Northwest Arkansas.

SG Rewards Program

The SG Rewards Program is showing positive trends in customer frequency among loyal guests. The recent introduction of the Scan to Pay feature is enhancing customer experience and throughput, indicating potential for further personalized CRM efforts.

Same-Store Sales Decline

The company reported a 9.5% decline in same-store sales for Q3, largely due to weaker sales trends in the Northeast and Los Angeles markets, which constitute 60% of the comp base.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss

Sweetgreen experienced an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.4 million, a significant drop from a positive $6.8 million last year. This was primarily driven by lower restaurant-level profits.

Challenges with Younger Consumer Base

There has been a notable decline in spending among younger guests, particularly those aged 25 to 35, which decreased by 15%. This demographic represents 30% of Sweetgreen’s consumer base.

Increased Costs

Sweetgreen is facing higher costs due to increased protein prices, tariffs, and duties affecting food, beverage, and packaging expenses. These factors have led to a 320 basis point increase year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Sweetgreen has set ambitious goals with the Sweet Growth Transformation Plan, focusing on operational and brand improvements. The sale of Spyce is expected to boost liquidity significantly. For 2025, Sweetgreen plans to open 37 net new restaurants and has set revenue guidance between $682 million and $688 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between negative $13 million and negative $10 million.

In summary, Sweetgreen, Inc.’s earnings call highlights a proactive approach to future growth through strategic initiatives, despite facing notable financial challenges. The company’s efforts to enhance operational standards and expand its market presence are promising, but addressing the decline in same-store sales and managing increased costs remain critical for future success.

