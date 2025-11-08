Sweetgreen’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sweetgreen’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Sweetgreen’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Sweetgreen, Inc. ((SG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sweetgreen, Inc.’s recent earnings call reflects a dual narrative of strategic foresight and financial hurdles. The company is actively pursuing growth through its Sweet Growth Transformation Plan and the strategic sale of Spyce, yet it faces significant challenges as evidenced by declining same-store sales, adjusted EBITDA loss, and rising costs.

Sweet Growth Transformation Plan

Sweetgreen has launched a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing operational excellence, brand relevance, food quality, and personalized digital experiences. The plan also emphasizes disciplined profitable investment. Early results are promising, with improved peak hour throughput and a rise in restaurant operational standards from 33% to 60%.

Strategic Sale of Spyce

In a strategic move, Sweetgreen sold Spyce to Wonder for $186.4 million. This sale is expected to provide approximately $100 million in liquidity and reduce general and administrative expenses by $8 million annually. Despite the sale, Sweetgreen will continue to leverage and expand its Infinite Kitchen technology.

New Restaurant Openings

Sweetgreen continues its expansion with the opening of 8 new restaurants in Q3, including 6 Infinite Kitchens, marking its entry into the Arizona market. The company plans to open 17 more restaurants in Q4, targeting new markets such as Sacramento, Cincinnati, and Northwest Arkansas.

SG Rewards Program

The SG Rewards Program is showing positive trends in customer frequency among loyal guests. The recent introduction of the Scan to Pay feature is enhancing customer experience and throughput, indicating potential for further personalized CRM efforts.

Same-Store Sales Decline

The company reported a 9.5% decline in same-store sales for Q3, largely due to weaker sales trends in the Northeast and Los Angeles markets, which constitute 60% of the comp base.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss

Sweetgreen experienced an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.4 million, a significant drop from a positive $6.8 million last year. This was primarily driven by lower restaurant-level profits.

Challenges with Younger Consumer Base

There has been a notable decline in spending among younger guests, particularly those aged 25 to 35, which decreased by 15%. This demographic represents 30% of Sweetgreen’s consumer base.

Increased Costs

Sweetgreen is facing higher costs due to increased protein prices, tariffs, and duties affecting food, beverage, and packaging expenses. These factors have led to a 320 basis point increase year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Sweetgreen has set ambitious goals with the Sweet Growth Transformation Plan, focusing on operational and brand improvements. The sale of Spyce is expected to boost liquidity significantly. For 2025, Sweetgreen plans to open 37 net new restaurants and has set revenue guidance between $682 million and $688 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between negative $13 million and negative $10 million.

In summary, Sweetgreen, Inc.’s earnings call highlights a proactive approach to future growth through strategic initiatives, despite facing notable financial challenges. The company’s efforts to enhance operational standards and expand its market presence are promising, but addressing the decline in same-store sales and managing increased costs remain critical for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement