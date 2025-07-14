Sweco Sverige Finalizes Acquisition of Projektengagemang

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sweco AB ( ($SE:SWEC.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Sweco Sverige AB, a subsidiary of Sweco AB, has successfully completed its cash offer to acquire Projektengagemang Sweden AB, securing 97.9% of the outstanding shares. This acquisition is expected to enhance Sweco’s competitiveness by broadening its client offerings and expanding its local presence in Sweden, while also initiating compulsory redemption proceedings for remaining shares and planning to delist Projektengagemang from Nasdaq Stockholm.

More about Sweco AB

Sweco AB is a leading European engineering and architecture consultancy firm. The company specializes in offering services that include urban planning, infrastructure development, and environmental engineering, with a strong market focus on sustainable solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 4.72%

Average Trading Volume: 196,953

Current Market Cap: SEK60.43B

