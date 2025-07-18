Swang Chai Chuan Limited Considers Special Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Swang Chai Chuan Limited ( (HK:2321) ) has shared an announcement.

Swang Chai Chuan Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a meeting on July 31, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve a special dividend. The outcome of this meeting could impact shareholders and investors, who are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities until further announcements are made.

More about Swang Chai Chuan Limited

Average Trading Volume: 103,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Learn more about 2321 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue