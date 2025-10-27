Sveafastigheter Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sveafastigheter AB ( (SE:SVEAF) ) has issued an announcement.

Sveafastigheter has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, which includes representatives from major stakeholders such as Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB and Aker Property Group AS. This committee, chaired by Lennart Sten, will oversee the nomination process for the upcoming meeting, allowing shareholders to submit proposals until April 1, 2026, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Sveafastigheter is a company that owns, manages, and develops residential properties, focusing on rental apartments in growth regions across Sweden. The company emphasizes sustainable housing development where there is high demand, maintaining a strong local presence and commitment.

