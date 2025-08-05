Suzuki Motor Reports Decline in Q1 FY2025 Earnings

Suzuki Motor Corp ( (SZKMF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Suzuki Motor Corp presented to its investors.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, a prominent player in the automotive industry, specializes in manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products, with a significant presence in global markets.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of FY2025, Suzuki Motor Corporation reported a decline in revenue and profits compared to the same period last year. The company’s revenue decreased by 4.1% to ¥1,397.8 billion, while operating profit fell by 9.8% to ¥142.1 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a decrease of 10.7% to ¥102.0 billion.

The company’s automobile segment experienced a revenue decline of 4.7% due to reduced unit sales in key markets like India and Europe, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Despite this, the motorcycle and marine segments showed resilience, with the motorcycle segment maintaining steady revenue and the marine segment achieving a 5.7% increase in revenue. The company’s financial position remains stable, with total assets slightly decreasing to ¥5,937.2 billion, while total equity increased to ¥3,722.2 billion.

Looking ahead, Suzuki Motor Corporation remains committed to strengthening its competitive edge through strategic investments in human capital, research and development, and capital projects. Despite the challenging business environment, the company aims to enhance its earnings base and achieve its mid-term management goals.

