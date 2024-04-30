Suvo Strategic Minerals Reports Robust Quarter

Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd. reported strong quarterly results with A$3.1 million in revenue from 5,321 tonnes of hydrous kaolin sales and expects an increase in cash receipts in the next quarter. The company also secured new customers, contributing an additional A$0.63 million annually, and completed a capital raise of A$4.5 million. Suvo’s geopolymer concrete venture is gaining momentum with successful trials and strategic partnerships aimed at commercialization.

