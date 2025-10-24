Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund Announces Q4 2025 Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund ( ($TSE:SIH.UN) ).

The Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund has announced its fourth-quarter 2025 distribution schedule for its unitholders, with payments set for November, December, and January. The Fund, trading under the symbol SIH.UN on the Toronto Stock Exchange, offers a distribution reinvestment plan that allows unitholders to reinvest distributions commission-free, promoting compound growth. This announcement underscores the Fund’s commitment to providing consistent returns to its investors and highlights its strategic focus on sustainable innovation and health sectors.

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist equity income asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada, and London, England. The company focuses on active management to select high-quality, global companies across various sectors, offering dividend-focused strategies in real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, energy, and diversified income through products like ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds, and Flow-through LPs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,232

