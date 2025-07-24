Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund Announces Q3 2025 Distributions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund ( ($TSE:SIH.UN) ) has shared an announcement.

The Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund has announced its third-quarter 2025 distribution schedule for unitholders, with payments set for August, September, and October. The Fund, trading under the symbol SIH.UN on the Toronto Stock Exchange, offers a distribution reinvestment plan that allows unitholders to reinvest distributions commission-free, promoting compound growth. This announcement reflects the Fund’s ongoing commitment to providing stable income opportunities for its investors.

Middlefield Group, founded in 1979, is a specialist equity income asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada, and London, England. The company focuses on active management to select high-quality, global companies across various sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, and energy. Their product offerings include ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds, and Flow-through LPs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,261

