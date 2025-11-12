Surrozen, Inc. Reports Significant Q3 2025 Loss

Surrozen, Inc. ( (SRZN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Surrozen, Inc. presented to its investors.

Surrozen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing drug candidates to modulate the Wnt pathway, primarily for tissue repair in ophthalmology. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Surrozen reported a significant net loss of $71.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the same period last year. The company generated $983,000 in revenue from research services, a decrease from $10 million in the previous year, while operating expenses rose to $11.9 million. Despite the losses, Surrozen secured $71.2 million in net proceeds from a private placement to fund its ophthalmology programs. Looking ahead, Surrozen’s management remains focused on advancing its clinical studies and securing additional capital to support its long-term business strategy.

