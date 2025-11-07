Surrozen Appoints Andrew Maleki as New CFO

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Surrozen ( (SRZN) ).

On November 6, 2025, Surrozen appointed Andrew Maleki as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 12, 2025. Maleki, with a strong background in corporate development and program leadership in the biotech industry, is expected to enhance Surrozen’s strategic capabilities and support its long-term growth. The company also reported its third-quarter financial results, highlighting a net loss of $71.6 million, increased research and development expenses, and a focus on advancing its ophthalmology pipeline. Surrozen continues to progress its lead candidates, SZN-8141 and SZN-8143, in retinal diseases, aiming to submit an IND application for SZN-8141 in 2026.

Spark’s Take on SRZN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SRZN is a Neutral.

Surrozen’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including consistent losses and a weak balance sheet. While recent corporate events, such as the private placement, provide a positive outlook for liquidity, the technical indicators and valuation suggest caution. The company needs to address its financial instability and improve cash flow management to enhance its stock performance.

More about Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company focused on pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, with a particular emphasis on severe eye diseases. The company leverages its expertise in Wnt biology and antibody technologies to develop novel treatments for ophthalmic conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 26,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $106.4M

