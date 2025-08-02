Surprising Drop in ISM Manufacturing Prices: Impact on Stocks

The ISM Manufacturing Prices for July were released today, revealing a figure of 64.8, which fell short of the anticipated 70.0. This marks a decline from the previous month’s reading of 69.7, indicating a slowdown in the increase of manufacturing prices.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

This unexpected dip in manufacturing prices could have mixed implications for the stock market. On one hand, lower prices might suggest easing inflationary pressures, which could be a relief for investors concerned about rising costs. On the other hand, the decline might also signal weakening demand within the manufacturing sector, potentially raising concerns about economic growth. Investors will likely be watching closely to see how this data influences the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions and the broader economic outlook.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue