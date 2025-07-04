Surprise Dip in ISM Services Prices: Market Impact?

The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that the Services Prices Index for June came in lower than anticipated. The actual figure was 67.5, which fell short of the expected 69.4. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s reading of 68.7, indicating a slowdown in the rate of price increases within the service sector.

This unexpected dip in the ISM Services Prices Index could have mixed implications for the stock market. On one hand, the slower rise in service prices might ease inflation concerns, potentially leading to a more favorable environment for stocks as investors anticipate less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, the lower-than-expected figure might signal a cooling in demand within the service sector, which could raise concerns about the overall economic growth. Investors will likely keep a close eye on upcoming economic indicators to gauge the broader economic trajectory.

