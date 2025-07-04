Surprise Dip in Average Weekly Hours: Market Impact?

Today, the Average Weekly Hours for June were announced, revealing a slight decline from expectations. The actual figure stood at 34.200 hours, falling short of the anticipated 34.300 hours. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s figure, which was also 34.300 hours.

This unexpected dip in average weekly hours could have mixed implications for the stock market. On one hand, it might signal a slowdown in labor demand, potentially raising concerns about economic growth. On the other hand, reduced working hours could ease wage pressures, which might be viewed positively by investors worried about inflation. Overall, the stock market’s reaction will likely depend on how investors interpret these mixed signals in the broader economic context.

