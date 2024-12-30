Surefire Resources Announces Major Equity Swap

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Surefire Resources NL has announced the approval of a partial debt for equity swap by its shareholders, resulting in the issuance of 350 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move, approved at the 2024 AGM, is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and market position. The newly issued shares are set to be quoted on the ASX, marking a significant step in Surefire’s strategic financial developments.

For further insights into AU:SRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.