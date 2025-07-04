Supreme Critical Metals Faces Management Cease Trade Order

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Victory Resources ( (TSE:CRIT) ) has issued an announcement.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. has announced a management cease trade order (MCTO) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission, affecting its CEO and CFO until the company files its required financial documents. The company is working to resolve the issue promptly and will continue to provide updates, but if the filings are delayed, a broader cease trade order may be imposed.

SUPREME CRITICAL METALS INC. is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation focusing on opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The company prioritizes regions favorable for mining, supported by government regulations and infrastructure.

