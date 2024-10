Supply Network Limited (AU:SNL) has released an update.

Supply Network Limited has announced a change in Director G D H Stewart’s interest in the company, with the acquisition of 11,274 ordinary shares at $20.00 each on 3rd October 2024. This transaction has altered Mr. Stewart’s indirect ownership, which is linked to his role as a Director of Boboco Ltd and via shares held by his spouse.

