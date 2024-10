Supply Network Limited (AU:SNL) has released an update.

Supply Network Limited has announced a change in the holdings of Director P W Gill, indicating a recent acquisition of 5,796 ordinary shares at $20.00 each. This change, effective as of 3 October 2024, alters Mr. Gill’s direct and indirect interest in the company, reflecting a commitment to the company’s growth and potential investor confidence.

