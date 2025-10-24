SuperX AI Technology Secures $39.9 Million in Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, SuperX AI Technology Limited announced a private placement agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of 3,300,000 ordinary shares and 1,100,000 accompanying warrants, expected to yield gross proceeds of approximately $39.9 million. The funds are intended to support the company’s AI server research, development, and production, as well as explore investment opportunities in the AI sector. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance SuperX’s market position and operational capabilities in the AI infrastructure industry.

SuperX AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. Its core products include high-performance AI servers, 800 Volts Direct Current solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, as well as AI cloud and AI agents. SuperX serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments.

