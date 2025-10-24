SuperX AI Technology Secures $39.9 Million in Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, SuperX AI Technology Limited announced a private placement agreement with an institutional investor to issue and sell 3,300,000 units, each comprising one ordinary share and one-third of a warrant to purchase an ordinary share, at a fixed price of USD 12.08 per unit. The transaction is expected to raise approximately USD 39.9 million, with potential additional proceeds of USD 13.3 million if all warrants are exercised. The funds will be used to support AI server development, explore AI investment opportunities, and supplement general corporate purposes. This strategic move is anticipated to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth in the AI industry.

SuperX AI Technology Limited is a company based in the British Virgin Islands, focusing on the development and production of artificial intelligence servers. The company is engaged in exploring investment opportunities within the AI sector, aiming to enhance its market position and expand its technological capabilities.

