Super X AI Technology Launches SuperX XN9160-B200 AI Server

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Super X AI Technology Limited announced the launch of its latest flagship product, the SuperX XN9160-B200 AI Server, powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture. This new server is designed to meet the increasing demand for scalable, high-performance computing in AI training, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads. The XN9160-B200 AI Server offers supercomputer-class performance, accelerating AI innovation by 30 times compared to previous models. This launch marks a significant milestone in SuperX’s AI infrastructure roadmap, enhancing its market position by providing powerful GPU instances and compute capabilities to accelerate global AI innovation. The server is targeted at global enterprises and research institutions with demanding compute needs, including large tech companies, academic institutions, finance, insurance, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and government agencies.

More about Super X AI Technology

Super X AI Technology Limited is an AI infrastructure solutions provider based in Singapore, offering a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary hardware, advanced software, and end-to-end services for AI data centers. The company’s core products include high-performance AI servers, High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) solutions, high-density liquid cooling solutions, AI cloud, and AI agents. It serves institutional clients globally, including enterprises, research institutions, and cloud and edge computing deployments.

Average Trading Volume: 82,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into SUPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue