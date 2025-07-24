Super X AI Technology Announces Share Issuance Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has shared an update.

Super X AI Technology Limited has announced the issuance of additional ordinary shares through various share purchase agreements and private placement transactions, as well as to certain employees under its 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. As of July 24, 2025, the company reports having 22,169,854 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, which may impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Super X AI Technology

Super X AI Technology Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on artificial intelligence solutions. The company is known for its innovative AI products and services, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on technological advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 66,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

