Sunway International Delays Key Financial Document Dispatch

Sunway International Holdings Limited (HK:0058) has released an update.

Sunway International Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of key documents related to a connected transaction involving proposed share subscription and convertible bonds issuance. The delay pertains to a circular and a composite document that were initially scheduled for release earlier in October 2024, now expected by the end of the month. This development may impact investors tracking the company’s share transactions and potential offers.

