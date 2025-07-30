Sunshine Oilsands Issues Shares to Settle Debt

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sunshine Oilsands ( (HK:2012) ) has issued an announcement.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. has announced a settlement agreement to issue shares under a general mandate to settle a debt with a creditor. The shares will be issued at a premium price compared to recent trading prices, representing approximately 1.62% of the existing issued share capital. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its financial obligations without requiring shareholder approval, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations.

More about Sunshine Oilsands

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporation Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada. It operates within the oil sands industry, focusing on the extraction and production of oil resources. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker HKEX: 2012.

Average Trading Volume: 2,880,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$167M

