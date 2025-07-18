Sunrise Energy Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sunrise Energy Metals ( (AU:SRL) ) is now available.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced the quotation of 600,311 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 17, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and strengthen its market position in the energy metals sector.

More about Sunrise Energy Metals

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited operates in the energy metals industry, focusing on the development and production of critical metals essential for clean energy technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 330,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$172.9M

