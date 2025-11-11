Sunrise Communications Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Strategic Product Launches

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sunrise Communications AG Class A ( (CH:SUNN) ) is now available.

Sunrise Communications AG reported a slight revenue decline in Q3 2025 but achieved an increase in adjusted EBITDAaL and a significant reduction in net loss. The company confirmed its guidance for 2025, highlighting new product launches like the Home Security solution and Iconic Bundle, which are expected to bolster its market position. The termination of the Class A ADS program is also noted, with implications for shareholders as the company continues to optimize its financial structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:SUNN) stock is a Hold with a CHF46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunrise Communications AG Class A stock, see the CH:SUNN Stock Forecast page.

More about Sunrise Communications AG Class A

Sunrise Communications AG Class A is a telecommunications company based in Switzerland. It offers a range of services including mobile postpaid plans, broadband internet, and enhanced TV services. The company is focused on expanding its market presence through innovative product offerings such as home security solutions and premium connectivity bundles, targeting both private and business customers.

YTD Price Performance: 18.34%

Average Trading Volume: 222,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF111.6M

