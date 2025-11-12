Sunrise Communications Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Sunrise Communications AG Unsponsored ADR Class A ( (SNREY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sunrise Communications AG Unsponsored ADR Class A presented to its investors.

Sunrise Communications AG Unsponsored ADR Class A is a telecommunications company operating in Switzerland, providing mobile, broadband internet, TV, and fixed-line telephony services. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Sunrise Communications reported a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous year, with total revenue reaching CHF 2,194.6 million, down from CHF 2,233.3 million in 2024. The company faced challenges in maintaining its residential customer base, leading to a decrease in revenue from this segment by 3.6%. However, the business customers and wholesale segment showed resilience, with a revenue increase of 2.6% over the same period.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of CHF 59.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a loss of CHF 219.2 million in the same period of 2024. The adjusted EBITDAaL margin remained stable at 34.8%, reflecting the company’s efforts in cost management and operational efficiency. The company also reported a decrease in direct costs and other operating expenses, contributing to a slight improvement in operating income.

Sunrise Communications continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position. The company is leveraging synergies from its previous Sunrise-UPC transaction to optimize its service offerings and reduce costs. Additionally, Sunrise is investing in network quality and infrastructure to maintain its reputation for high-quality telecommunications services. The issuance of a new USD 1,300 million Term Loan B, structured as a sustainability-linked loan, highlights the company’s commitment to aligning its financial strategy with sustainability goals.

Looking ahead, Sunrise Communications aims to stabilize and grow its revenues in the residential segment by addressing integration challenges and promoting value-added services. The company is also focused on expanding its market share in the business services segment by leveraging its robust telecommunications offerings and strategic partnerships. With ongoing investments in network infrastructure and a focus on cost management, Sunrise is positioned to navigate the competitive Swiss telecommunications market effectively.

