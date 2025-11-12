Sunrise Communications AG Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Sunrise Communications AG Class A ( (SNNRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sunrise Communications AG Class A presented to its investors.

Sunrise Communications AG Class A, a prominent player in the Swiss telecommunications sector, offers a range of services including mobile, broadband internet, TV, and fixed-line telephony to both residential and business customers. The company operates with a hybrid network infrastructure, enhancing service offerings while managing costs effectively.

In its Q3 2025 financial report, Sunrise Communications AG reported a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous year, primarily due to challenges in the residential segment. Despite this, the company showed resilience with strategic investments and operational adjustments aimed at stabilizing and growing its market presence.

Key financial metrics revealed a 1.7% decrease in total revenue for the nine months ending September 2025, with residential customer revenue declining by 3.6%. However, the business customer and wholesale segment saw a revenue increase of 2.6%, driven by strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts. The company also reported a net loss of CHF 59.3 million, an improvement from the previous year’s loss, indicating progress in financial management.

Sunrise’s focus on cost management and network quality investments has been pivotal in maintaining operational efficiency. The company has successfully reduced direct costs and personnel expenses in certain segments, while strategically increasing expenditures in infrastructure and support functions to support future growth.

Looking ahead, Sunrise Communications AG remains committed to leveraging its robust telecommunications offerings and strategic partnerships to capture market share in both residential and business segments. The company’s management is optimistic about stabilizing revenues and improving financial performance in the coming quarters through continued investment in network infrastructure and customer-centric strategies.

