SunOpta to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SunOpta ( (STKL) ) has provided an announcement.

SunOpta Inc. announced its participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, from November 18-20, 2025. The company will engage with investors and partake in a fireside chat, which will be accessible via a live webcast on their website, highlighting their ongoing commitment to investor engagement and transparency.

More about SunOpta

SunOpta Inc. is a company specializing in customized supply chain solutions and innovation for top brands, retailers, and foodservice providers. Their product portfolio includes beverages, broths, and better-for-you snacks, distributed through retail, club, foodservice, and e-commerce channels across North America. With over 50 years of expertise, SunOpta focuses on high-quality, sustainability-forward solutions.

Learn more about STKL stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue