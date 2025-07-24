Sunoco Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution by 1.25%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sunoco ( (SUN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Sunoco LP announced a 1.25% increase in its quarterly cash distribution to $0.9088 per common unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This marks the third consecutive quarterly increase, aligning with the company’s strategy to achieve a distribution growth rate of at least 5% in 2025. The distribution will be paid on August 19, 2025, to unitholders of record as of August 8, 2025, reflecting Sunoco’s commitment to returning capital to its investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (SUN) stock is a Buy with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunoco stock, see the SUN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SUN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SUN is a Outperform.

Sunoco’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its solid financial performance and positive earnings call outlook. While technical analysis shows mixed momentum, the company’s strong valuation metrics and strategic initiatives in the earnings call provide a positive outlook. Continued focus on debt management and cash flow improvement will be key for long-term success.

To see Spark’s full report on SUN stock, click here.

More about Sunoco

Sunoco LP is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The company manages a vast network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals, supporting its fuel distribution services to around 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations, as well as independent dealers and commercial customers. Sunoco’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP.

Average Trading Volume: 413,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.03B

For detailed information about SUN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue