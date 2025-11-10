Sunny Optical Technology Reports Significant Growth in October Shipments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:2382) ) is now available.

Sunny Optical Technology announced a significant increase in the shipment volumes of its major products for October 2025. Notably, vehicle lens sets saw a year-on-year increase of 40.3%, and handset camera modules increased by 33.2%, driven by rising customer demand. These figures suggest a strong market position and potential growth in the company’s operations, reflecting positively on its industry standing and stakeholder interests.

More about Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, specializing in the production of optical components, optoelectronic products, and optical instruments. The company focuses on manufacturing products such as spherical glass lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, and microscopic instruments, catering to various industries including mobile devices and automotive sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 0.38%

Average Trading Volume: 11,280,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.82B

