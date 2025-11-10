Sunda Energy Secures Shareholder Approval for Capital Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Baron Oil ( (GB:SNDA) ) is now available.

Sunda Energy Plc announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its General Meeting, granting the company authority to issue Subscription Shares and Warrants. This move is set to enhance the company’s capital structure, with the new shares expected to commence trading on AIM, increasing the total voting rights and potentially impacting shareholder interests.

More about Baron Oil

Sunda Energy Plc is an AIM-quoted company specializing in the exploration and appraisal of gas assets in Southeast Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 106,684,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.17M

