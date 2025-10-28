Suncorp Group Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suncorp Group ( (AU:SUN) ) has shared an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that it has repurchased a total of 4,817,327 ordinary fully paid securities as of October 29, 2025. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SUN) stock is a Buy with a A$23.15 price target.

More about Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products including insurance, banking, and wealth management services. It primarily focuses on serving the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,459,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.3B



