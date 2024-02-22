SunCoke Energy Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership

Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) has released an update.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. has announced a leadership transition with CEO Michael G. Rippey retiring and resigning from the Board on May 15, 2024. Katherine T. Gates, who has been with the company since 2013 and its President since early 2023, will take over as CEO. Gates, who has no material conflicts of interest, will maintain her board position and receive a $900,000 annual salary, along with eligibility for incentive awards and participation in executive benefit plans. The company aims for a smooth succession in its top management.

For further insights into SXC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.