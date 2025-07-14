Sun Summit Minerals Launches Extensive Drilling at JD Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. ( (TSE:SMN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has commenced a drilling program at its JD Project in the Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia, with plans for over 5,000 meters of drilling. The exploration aims to advance and expand the Creek and Finn gold-silver targets and generate new priority targets across the project. The company has completed significant geophysical and soil sampling activities to refine drill targets, with ongoing geological mapping and prospecting. This exploration initiative is part of a fully funded $6 million program, expected to provide a steady stream of updates throughout the season, potentially impacting the company’s operational and market positioning.

More about Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of gold and silver deposits, with a significant focus on projects located in British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 337,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$15.15M

