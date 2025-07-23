Sun Pharma’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Genital Psoriasis Treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ((IN:SUNPHARMA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Subcutaneous Tildrakizumab in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Genital Psoriasis.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of tildrakizumab, a drug administered subcutaneously, in treating moderate to severe genital psoriasis, a condition that significantly impacts patients’ quality of life.

The intervention being tested is tildrakizumab, a subcutaneous injection given at specified intervals. It is designed to reduce the symptoms of genital psoriasis by targeting specific pathways in the immune system.

The study employs a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design with parallel groups. Participants and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation, which is intended to ensure unbiased results. The primary goal is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.

Key dates for the study include its start on March 21, 2025, with the latest update submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated milestones.

The study’s progress could influence Sun Pharmaceutical’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The competitive landscape in the psoriasis treatment market may also be affected, depending on the study’s outcomes and subsequent regulatory approvals.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

