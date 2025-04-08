Sun.King Technology Group Limited Unaffected by US Tariffs

Sun.King Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0580) ) just unveiled an update.

Sun.King Technology Group Limited announced that the recent imposition of additional US tariffs on imported goods will not significantly impact its business operations. The company’s revenue is mainly derived from domestic customers in China, and it has minimal exposure to the US market. The board will continue to monitor the international trading environment and assess any potential impacts.

Sun.King Technology Group Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing primarily on the Chinese market. The company’s primary products and services are concentrated within China, with minimal exports to the United States.

