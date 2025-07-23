Sun Hing Vision Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0125) ) has issued an update.

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, where key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider a resolution to authorize the directors to issue new shares, which could potentially impact the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

More about Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the eyewear industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of eyewear products, focusing on delivering high-quality optical solutions to its market.

Average Trading Volume: 117,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$97.23M

See more insights into 0125 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue