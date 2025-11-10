Sun Frontier Fudousan Reports Strong Q2 Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Sun Frontier Fudousan Co ( (JP:8934) ) is now available.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales increasing by 58.3% year-over-year. The company also expanded its scope of consolidation by acquiring new companies, which indicates a strategic move to strengthen its market position and enhance its operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8934) stock is a Buy with a Yen2563.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sun Frontier Fudousan Co stock, see the JP:8934 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sun Frontier Fudousan Co

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property development and management. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its strategic market positioning in Japan, with a focus on expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and mergers.

YTD Price Performance: 20.96%

Average Trading Volume: 110,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen110.7B

