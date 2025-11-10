Sun Frontier Fudousan Announces Increased Interim Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co ( (JP:8934) ) has issued an announcement.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. announced a resolution to distribute interim dividends of 38.00 yen per share, aligning with their previous forecast. This decision reflects the company’s strategy to increase annual dividends, aiming for a total of 76.00 yen per share, which marks a consistent growth in shareholder returns over the years. The company’s approach underscores its commitment to financial stability and shareholder interests, with a focus on maintaining and increasing dividends over time.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8934) stock is a Buy with a Yen2563.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sun Frontier Fudousan Co stock, see the JP:8934 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sun Frontier Fudousan Co

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on office buildings, hotels, tourism, and overseas business ventures. The company is committed to providing stable and long-term profit returns to shareholders while investing in future growth and enhancing financial stability.

YTD Price Performance: 20.96%

Average Trading Volume: 110,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen110.7B

