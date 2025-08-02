Sun Country Airlines Reports Record Revenue and Growth

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ((SNCY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Sun Country Airlines recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive sentiment driven by record-breaking revenue and sustained profitability. The company showcased strong performance in its cargo and charter segments, although it faces challenges with elevated costs and reduced scheduled service capacity affecting short-term margins.

Record-Breaking Revenue

Sun Country Airlines reported its highest second-quarter revenue in company history, totaling $263.6 million, which represents a 3.6% increase from the same period in 2024. This achievement underscores the company’s ability to generate substantial income even amidst industry challenges.

Consecutive Profitability

The airline marked its 12th consecutive quarter of profitability, highlighting the effectiveness of its diversified business model. This consistent financial performance demonstrates the company’s resilience and strategic planning.

Cargo Segment Growth

Cargo revenue saw a remarkable 36.8% increase, reaching $34.8 million, the highest quarterly cargo revenue in the company’s history. The growth was supported by a 9.5% increase in cargo block hours, emphasizing the segment’s expanding role in the company’s revenue stream.

Charter Revenue Increase

Charter revenue rose by 6.4% to $54.3 million, driven by a 7.9% increase in charter block hours. This growth reflects the strong demand for charter services and the company’s ability to capitalize on this market.

Debt Reduction

Sun Country Airlines successfully reduced its total debt and lease obligations from $619 million at the beginning of the year to $562 million by the end of the second quarter. This reduction is a positive step towards strengthening the company’s financial position.

Scheduled Service Challenges

The airline faced challenges in its scheduled service operations, with ASMs declining by 6.2% and passenger segment revenue down by 0.8% year-over-year. These challenges were attributed to a reduction in scheduled service operations.

Elevated Costs

Adjusted CASM increased by 11.3%, primarily due to a 6.2% decline in scheduled service ASMs and rising operational expenses. This highlights the cost pressures the company is managing.

Utilization and Induction Delays

The growth of the cargo segment necessitated pulling back scheduled services during peak months, impacting unit cost pressures and utilization. This strategic shift reflects the company’s focus on optimizing its operations.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Sun Country Airlines provided an optimistic outlook for continued growth and profitability. The company anticipates third-quarter revenue between $250 million and $260 million, with a block hour increase of 5% to 8%. By the second quarter of 2027, they expect to achieve around $1.5 billion in revenue, $300 million in EBITDA, and $2.50 in EPS, driven by a fully utilized fleet of 70 aircraft. The cargo segment is expected to expand significantly, with 20 cargo aircraft in service by the end of the third quarter, boosting cargo revenue. The company also plans to manage elevated costs with a projected annual CapEx between $70 million and $80 million for 2025 and aims to reduce total debt and lease obligations by $44 million by year-end.

In summary, Sun Country Airlines’ earnings call reflected a positive outlook, with record-breaking revenue and sustained profitability. The company’s strategic focus on its cargo and charter segments has paid off, despite challenges with elevated costs and reduced scheduled service capacity. Looking ahead, Sun Country is poised for continued growth, with ambitious revenue and profitability targets set for the coming years.

