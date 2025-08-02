Sun Country Airlines Reports Record Q2 Revenue

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( (SNCY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. is a hybrid low-cost air carrier based in Minnesota, offering passenger and cargo services across the United States and to international destinations. The company recently reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a record revenue of $264 million, marking its highest second quarter on record. Sun Country Airlines achieved a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.12 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.14, continuing its streak of twelve consecutive profitable quarters.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a 3.6% increase in total operating revenue compared to the previous year, with operating income rising by 31.5% to $16 million. The company also reported a significant increase in cargo revenue by 36.8%, driven by the expansion of its cargo fleet to 15 aircraft in service. Despite a reduction in passenger service capacity, the airline saw a 3.7% increase in scheduled service TRASM and a 6.5% increase in total fare per scheduled passenger.

Strategic moves during the quarter included the delivery of eight additional cargo aircraft, with five already in service, and the extension of leases on two passenger aircraft. The company plans to have all 20 freighters operational by the end of the third quarter. The focus on cargo expansion led to a 6.2% decline in scheduled service ASMs, but the company anticipates resuming growth in its passenger service business by the second half of 2026.

Looking ahead, Sun Country Airlines remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in the cargo segment, while managing elevated costs associated with its current strategic shift. The company expects to maintain its focus on expanding its cargo operations while gradually reintroducing passenger service capacity in the coming years.

